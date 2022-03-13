Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declines By 50.2%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 133,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,622. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $399.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

