Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNR) Decreases By 66.1%

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the February 13th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BNNR opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNNR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
Banner Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Banner Acquisition Corp. is based in Lehi, Utah.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banner Acquisition (BNNR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.