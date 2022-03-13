Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 180.0%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,144. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $36,692,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

