Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 123.2% in February

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SHERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,593. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

