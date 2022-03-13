Sentivate (SNTVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $192,923.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $37.23 million and approximately $192,923.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105473 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.