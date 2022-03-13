SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SEMrush reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEMrush.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -509.50. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

