SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will announce $485.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.80 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 535,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,769. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

