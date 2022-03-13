SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
SCWX stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.
SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.