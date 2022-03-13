SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.