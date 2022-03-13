SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

SPNE stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

