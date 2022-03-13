Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 833,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

