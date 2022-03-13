Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

SRL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.