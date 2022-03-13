Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.05. 488,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

