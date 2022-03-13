Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.45

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

