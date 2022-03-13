Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

