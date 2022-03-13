Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 608.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

