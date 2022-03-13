Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

