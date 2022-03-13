Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $34,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,259,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

