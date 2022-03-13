Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

