Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 13,664 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.