Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $77.85 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

