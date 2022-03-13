Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. 4,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.