Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 56.2% in February

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SMM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 93,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $124,498.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 325,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,461 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

