Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 2.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in WestRock by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $43.30. 2,523,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.