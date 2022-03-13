Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

