Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.77. 1,261,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,856. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

