Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.94 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

