Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.
RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
