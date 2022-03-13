Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.