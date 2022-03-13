Rui Feng Sells 15,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,427,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,326,754.
Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Rui Feng sold 10,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.
