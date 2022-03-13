RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

