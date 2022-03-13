Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 267,242 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 190.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,242 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

