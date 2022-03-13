Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

