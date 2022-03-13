Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

