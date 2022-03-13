Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €156.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.30 ($180.76).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €145.90 ($158.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.