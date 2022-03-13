Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Scully Royalty worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

