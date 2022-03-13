Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,027 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Materion worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Materion by 7.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 186,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

