Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Root has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

