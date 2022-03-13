Roger Lee Nicholson Sells 16,152 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $137.00.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.