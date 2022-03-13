Roger Lee Nicholson Sells 16,152 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $137.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.