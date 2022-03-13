Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

