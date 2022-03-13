Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $257.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $735,389 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

