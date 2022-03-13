Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $572.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

