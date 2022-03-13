Robert W. Baird Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

CRCT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. Cricut has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,442,944 shares of company stock worth $23,990,839 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 184,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

