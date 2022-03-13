Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $294,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.