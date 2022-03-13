Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $374.92 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

