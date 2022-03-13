Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

