Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,312 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Buckle by 3,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

