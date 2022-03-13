Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,161 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.