Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 7,162 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 213.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

