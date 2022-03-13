Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Shares Down 28.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 28.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

