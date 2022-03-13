Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.26

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.26 and traded as low as C$50.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$50.58, with a volume of 4,953 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$554.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

