Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGP stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.